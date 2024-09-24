Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars are desperate to find something that works this season as their 0-3 record indicates their 2024 campaign has gotten out of hand in a hurry. Being on the wrong side of a blowout against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night proved that.
They'll do their best to get back on track in Week 4 when they face a tough test in the Houston Texans, who are coming off an embarrassing defeat of their own, falling to the Minnesota Vikings.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Jaguars vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars +7 (-115)
- Texans -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +240
- Texans -295
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-105)
- UNDER 45.5 (-115)
Jaguars vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars record: 0-3
- Texans record: 2-1
Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Jaguars' last seven games
- Texans are 8-4 ATS and 10-2 straight up in the last 12 meetings between these teams
- The UNDER is 6-1 the last seven times the Jaguars have played in Houston
- Texans are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games played in September
Jaguars vs. Texans Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Darnell Savage, S - Questionable
- Evan Engram, TE - Questionable
- Foyesade Oluokun, LB - Questionable
- Jarrian Jones, CB - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable
- Jarrett Patterson, C - Questionable
- Joe Mixon, RB - Questionable
- Tank Dell, WR - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence: The Trevor Lawrence doubt is starting to get louder by the week. He has looked bad in the first three games since signing a massive contract extension in the offseason, completing just 52.9% of passes for 560 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His time could be limited in Jacksonville unless he starts playing much better in a hurry.
Houston Texans
Nico Collins: The Texans' top receiver has established himself as an elite receiver in the NFL, leading the league in receiving yards through the first three weeks with 338. He's presents a real problem for opposing defenses on a weekly basis.
Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
Despite it being an ugly bet, I wrote in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I'm backing the Jaguars with the points in this one:
The Jaguars could not be lower without there being serious injuries so I have no choice but to buy low on this team and bet on them for the third straight game. Their results were disastrous the first two weeks but they didn't play as poorly as the final score indicated. The first time people saw them play was on Monday Night Football against the Bills where they DID play as bad as their record, and now the market is treating them like a bottom-five team in the league.
The Houston Texans haven't been able to win with margin at all this year and are coming off a bad loss to the Vikings. They're also outside the top 10 in most metrics, including Net Yards per Play where they rank 12th.
It's an ugly bet to make after how they looked against Buffalo, but this line is out of hand. Jacksonville with the points is the play.
Pick: Jaguars +7 (-115)
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!