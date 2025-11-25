Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to keep rolling as they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 13.
The Jaguars held off the Cardinals for an overtime win on Sunday while the Titans lost their sixth straight game.
Can the Jaguars keep it going on the road?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars -6.5 (-115)
- Titans +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: -325
- Titans: +260
Total
- 42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Jaguars vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars record: 7-4
- Titans record: 1-10
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Jaguars are 6-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 5-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Titans' games this season.
- The Jaguars are 2-2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Jaguars vs. Titans Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Travon Walker – out
- Brian Thomas Jr. – out
- Jourdan Lewis – out
- Hunter Long – out
- Anton Harrison – out
- Yasir Abdullah – out
Titans Injury Report
- Xavier Woods – out
- Kendell Brooks – out
- Elic Ayomanor – out
Jaguars vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
After two weeks of being held to 158 and 153 passing yards, Trevor Lawrence got back up to 256 yards on 18 of 30 passing against the Cardinals on Sunday. He threw for multiple touchdowns for the first time in five games, but also threw three interceptions.
Lawrence and the Jaguars will look to take care of the football on the road against the Titans.
Tennessee is in the middle of the pack with 219.7 passing yards allowed per game and only has two interceptions since Week 2.
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
The Titans may have lost six in a row, but they’ve at least covered the spread in three straight games. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has squeaked out a few wins recently outside of its 35-6 blowout win over the Chargers.
I’ll take the Titans and the points at home against a Jaguars team that hasn’t been as dominant as its record suggests.
Pick: Jaguars +6.5 (-105)
