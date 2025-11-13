Is Jalen Green Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Suns)
The Jalen Green era in Phoenix has gotten off to a rocky start.
Arguably the best asset in the Kevin Durant trade this offseason, Green has not been able to stay on the floor in his first season in Phoenix, suffering a hamstring injury prior to the season before going down with another hamstring issue earlier this month.
Green is expected to miss the next four to six weeks with the issue, ruling him out for tonight's matchup at home against the Indiana Pacers.
Green has appeared in just two games this season, averaging 15.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Though, those averages don't do him justice. Green played just 6:48 on Nov. 8 before going down with a hamstring injury.
In his season debut on Nov. 6, Green dropped 29 points in under 23 minutes while shooting 10-for-20 from the field and 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. The Suns will miss his scoring punch on Thursday against the Pacers, who are just 1-10 so far this season.
Oddsmakers have set Phoenix as a favorite at home, as it is 5-1 straight up at home in the 2025-26 season.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this Suns-Pacers matchup with Green on the shelf.
Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Grayson Allen OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-121)
Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen is off to a great start this season, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.
This is a tough matchup for Allen as a 3-point sniper, as the Pacers rank fifth in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game. Still, I like Allen because of his sheer volume from beyond the arc on a night-to-night basis.
Allen is taking a career-high 9.3 3-pointers per game, and he's made at least four shots from deep in six games in a row and eight of his 12 games overall. The veteran guard has at least six 3-point attempts in every game and nine or more shots from deep in nine of his 12 games.
Even against a stingy 3-point defense, I think Allen is worth a bet to stay hot from 3 on Thursday.
