Is Jalen Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Nets)
Atlanta Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson missed the team's third game of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle injury, but he returned against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Johnson was listed as questionable for Monday's game, but he still put up 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in Atlanta's third loss of the campaign. Now, it appears that the Hawks have upgraded Johnson's status, listing him as probable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Atlanta is favored by 7.5 points on the road in this game, and Brooklyn is off to a terrible 0-4 start in th 2025-26 season. Can Johnson and the Hawks shake off a slow start and pick up a win on Wednesday?
Rather than laying the points in this game, I like a play for Johnson in the prop market, as it seems his ankle issue was just a minor injury.
Best Jalen Johnson Prop Bet for Hawks vs. Nets
Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-102)
This season, Johnson is averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, but he has yet to make a 3-pointer (0-for-5) this season. Johnson scored 22 in Atlanta's season opener before dropping 25 in his last game.
He played just 25 minutes in the team's win over Orlando in the second game of the season, finishing with just 12 points because of his ankle injury.
I think this is a prime spot to back Johnson, as the Nets are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and have gotten blown out multiple times in the 2025-26 season.
Johnson should be able to clear 18.5 points for the third time this season.
