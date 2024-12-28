Is James Conner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Rams)
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is dealing with a knee injury and is officially listed as questionable for Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the star running back is "trending in the right direction" to play on Saturday night.
Conner was injured in the Cardinals’ loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 and did not return.
He’s been a beast for Arizona this season, rushing for 1,090 yards and eight scores on 232 carries (averaging 4.7 yards per carry). Conner is also a huge part of this offense in the passing game, catching 45 of his 52 targets for 410 yards and a touchdown.
With Conner and Trey Benson both dealing with injuries, the Cardinals only have Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas remaining on their roster at the running back spot.
Here’s a breakdown of the Cardinals running game in prop market in Week 17 against the Rams.
Best James Conner Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Despite missing the end of last week's game Conner has been preparing "like he's ready to go" in Week 17
Conner is set at 57.5 rushing yards in Week 17, although he does not have anytime touchdown scorer props set yet -- a sign that he is a game-time decision.
Bettors should wait until the officially actives/inactives come in for this game before placing any wagers, as Conner suiting up could alter the entire market.
The Rams are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season, so this is a favorable matchup for any of the running backs in the Cardinals' lineup.
