Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Sinner Expected to Win)
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is coming off an easy victory in Round 1 at Wimbledon, and he’s looking to build on that in his second-round matchup with Aleksandar Vukic.
Sinner and Vukic have faced off twice in their careers, with Sinner winning both meetings. Their last matchup was back in 2022, so there isn’t too much to take away from their history against each other heading into their first-ever head-to-head match at Wimbledon.
Vukic needed four sets to advance to the second round, but he’s won at least one round at Wimbledon in each of the last three years. Can he pull off one of the biggest upsets in tennis on Thursday?
Here’s a look at the odds, the path each of these players took to the second round, and my prediction for Thursday’s showdown.
Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksandar Vukic Odds
Moneyline
- Jannik Sinner: -6000
- Aleksandar Vukic: +2500
Total Games
- 28.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksandar Vukic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Jannik Sinner: How They Got Here
Sinner dominated in the first round against Luca Nardi, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round of Wimbledon for the fourth consecutive year.
Sinner has made at least the quarterfinals in each of the last three years, but he has never won at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
He’ll look to make his way to the third round again on Thursday.
Aleksandar Vukic: How They Got Here
Vukic has now made the second round in each of his three appearances at Wimbledon, and he knocked off Tseng Chun-hsin in Round 1 in four sets.
In his career, Vukic doesn’t have a ton of success in Grand Slam events, as his third-round appearance at the Australian Open this year was the furthest he’s advanced in one in his career.
Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksandar Vukic: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest odds at DraftKings, Sinner has an implied probability of 98.36 percent to advance to the third round. There isn’t much value in betting on him to win, but since he’s favored by so much, it could help us make a bet on the total.
Sinner needed just 25 games to get past Luca Nardi in the first round, and he’s been pretty dominant against anyone not-named Carlos Alcaraz in recent Grand Slam tournaments.
While the Italian did lose in the French Open, he has bounced back so far in his lone round at Wimbledon. Plus, he’s 2-0 against Vukic in his career, winning both of those meetings in straight sets.
Vukic has yet to make it past the second round in Wimbledon, and I don’t think he’s pulling off an upset in this matchup. With Sinner set as a massive favorite, I think he can keep Vukic to winning less than 10 games, which would hit the UNDER 28.5 if he wins in straight sets.
Pick: UNDER 28.5 Games (-110 at DraftKings)
