Jannik Sinner vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 4
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been dominant at Wimbledon this year, and he has a chance to advance to the quarterfinals in his Round 4 (or Round of 16) match against Grigor Dimitrov.
A veteran at 34 years old, Dimitrov has been impressive on his run to the fourth round, knocking off Sebastian Ofner in straight sets in the third round to advance. The No. 19 player in the world, Dimitrov is set as a massive underdog against Sinner on Monday.
Sinner has not dropped a set at Wimbledon in 2025, and he’s aiming to make his fourth straight appearance in a quarterfinal at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Can he get it done in a dominant fashion?
Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction for Monday’s match.
Jannik Sinner vs. Grigor Dimitrov Odds
Moneyline
- Jannik Sinner: -2500
- Grigor Dimitrov: +1400
Total
- 31.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Jannik Sinner vs. Grigor Dimitrov How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Jannik Sinner: How Did They Get Here
Sinner has lost just 17 total games across three matches at Wimbledon, and he knocked off Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in the third round.
Sinner has two quarterfinal appearances and one semifinal appearance to his name at Wimbledon, and he’s looking to build on a 4-1 record against Dimitrov in his career.
There’s a reason he’s a -2500 favorite in this match.
Grigor Dimitrov: How Did They Get Here
Dimitrov has a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon (back in 2014) and this is the third straight year that he’s made the fourth round.
The 34-year-old has dropped just one set all tournament, and he held Ofner to just 13 games won in the third round. This would be a massive upset if Dimitrov is able to send Sinner home on Monday.
Jannik Sinner vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest odds, Sinner has an implied probability of 96.15 percent to advance to the quarterfinals. But can he get it done in a way we can bet on?
Even though Dimitrov’s run to the Round of 16 has been impressive, I believe it’s going to come to an end pretty quickly on Monday.
As I mentioned, Sinner has only dropped 17 games for the entire tournament, and that’s leading me towards the UNDER in total games in this match.
After Dimitrov beat Sinner in a match in 2020 (their first ever meeting), the Italian has dominated since, winning each of their last four meetings. He last faced Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open, defeating him in straight sets. Sinner has lost just one set to Dimitrov in his four wins over him all time.
I want to give the veteran respect for making it this far once again, but this is just a brutal matchup against one of the best servers in the sport.
I expect Sinner to make quick work of another opponent and reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Pick: UNDER 31.5 Games (-110 at DraftKings)
