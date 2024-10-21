Jared Goff NFL MVP Odds Skyrocket into Top Five After Lions' Win Over Vikings
There's a new No. 1 team in the NFC, and their quarterback is making a major surge in the NFL MVP conversation.
Jared Goff is now +800 to win the NFL MVP, and he's moved into fourth in the latest odds behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the market.
NFL MVP Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Patrick Mahomes: +350
- Josh Allen: +500
- Lamar Jackson: +500
- Jared Goff: +800
- CJ Stroud: +800
- Jordan Love: +1300
- Jayden Daniels: +1400
- Sam Darnold: +1400
- Joe Burrow: +1700
- Brock Purdy: +2000
Jared Goff Making NFL MVP Case
Goff and the Lions are now 5-1 through the first seven weeks of the season (they've already had their bye), and they hold the No. 1 spot in the NFC.
The veteran quarterback has really come on over the last two weeks in a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys and a road win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.
The win over Minnesota moved the Lions into the top spot in the NFC, and they're well ahead of the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers (3-4) through the first seven weeks of the season.
Goff has thrown for 595 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 40 of his 50 pass attempts in his last two games. He hasn't thrown a pick over that stretch, and he now has a 10 touchdown to four interception ratio in 2024.
Jackson and Allen certainly have comparable -- if not better -- numbers than Goff, but neither holds the No. 1 seed in their conference at this point in the season.
Mahomes, who has just six touchdown passes and eight picks in six games, leads all players in the odds since he's on the only undefeated team in the NFL. However, Goff has significantly outplayed him so far in 2024.
With the Lions sporting one of the best offenses in the NFL, Goff has a real chance to keep making up ground in the MVP race. Not only that, but the win over Minnesota temporarily gives the Lions the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
At +800, Goff could be worth a bet with three of the team's next five games coming against beatable opponents in Tennessee, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.