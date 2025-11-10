Jayden Daniels Injury Impacts Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds for NFL Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a dislocated left elbow, and he missed the team's loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
Washington is now just 3-7 in the 2025 season and well out of a playoff spot in the NFC heading into a Week 11 clash in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins.
While it was reported last week that Daniels' injury wasn't as serious as initially anticipated, he is likely at least out through the team's Week 12 bye -- and there's a chance he could miss additional time to that. There's almost no sense in rushing the young quarterback back into action with Washington's season already hanging in the balance.
Oddsmakers certainly expect Daniels to miss Week 11 and beyond, as the Commanders are 2.5-point underdogs against the Dolphins in the latest odds at DraftKings. Miami is coming off a big win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 while Washington has dropped five games in a row.
For the season, Daniels has 1,184 passing yards and eight scores while completing 62.5 percent of his passes (down from 69.0 percent last season). Washington is just 2-4 in Daniels’ six starts this season, and it's fallen to +3500 to make the playoffs.
With Daniels likely out in Week 11, the Commanders will turn to veteran Marcus Mariota once again at quarterback. Mariota threw for 213 yards and two scores in Washington's loss to the Lions in Week 10, but the Commanders were relatively uncompetitive in that game, losing by over 20 points.
Miami is a much easier opponent than Detroit, but it seems that Vegas is buying Mike McDaniel's group off of the biggest win it has this season.
