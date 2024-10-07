Jayden Daniels NFL MVP Odds Soaring Following Strong Week 5 Performance
NFL fans continue to wait for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders offense to falter, but yet they continue to impress week after week, no matter who they play.
The Commanders are now 4-1 through the first five weeks and are sitting by themselves atop the NFC East. Not only that, but their rookie quarterback looks like not only a favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but a legitimate MVP candidate as well.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL MVP Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Patrick Mahomes +270
- C.J. Stroud +600
- Lamar Jackson +650
- Josh Allen +750
- Jayden Daniels +1100
Jayden Daniels is now fifth on the odds list to be named NFL MVP at +1100, an implied probability of 8.33% of winning the award. He's amongst some elite company with Mahomes, Stroud, Jackson, and Allen.
Daniels' odds to begin the season were hovering at around 250-1 but has skyrocketed with his strong play since Week 1. The Commanders' quarterback now ranks second in yards per pass attempt (8.7), third in QBR (73.2), and fourth in quarterback rating (106.3).
How Many Rookies Have Won NFL MVP?
- Jim Brown - 1957
Only one rookie has been named NFL MVP in the history of the league and that was Jim Brown in 1957. That means no rookie has won the award in the Super Bowl era.
Last year, C.J. Stroud was in the conversation to win the award in the second half of the season, but some small regression and missing both Week 15 and Week 16 due to injury effectively ended his campaign to be named MVP.
There is still a ton of football left to be played, but Daniels has a great chance to make history if he keeps playing at an elite level.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
