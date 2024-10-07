SI

Jayden Daniels NFL MVP Odds Soaring Following Strong Week 5 Performance

Taking a look at Jayden Daniels' odds to win NFL MVP after Week 5 action, including the last time a rookie was named MVP of the league.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

NFL fans continue to wait for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders offense to falter, but yet they continue to impress week after week, no matter who they play.

The Commanders are now 4-1 through the first five weeks and are sitting by themselves atop the NFC East. Not only that, but their rookie quarterback looks like not only a favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but a legitimate MVP candidate as well.

Let's take a look at the latest odds.

NFL MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Patrick Mahomes +270
  • C.J. Stroud +600
  • Lamar Jackson +650
  • Josh Allen +750
  • Jayden Daniels +1100

Jayden Daniels is now fifth on the odds list to be named NFL MVP at +1100, an implied probability of 8.33% of winning the award. He's amongst some elite company with Mahomes, Stroud, Jackson, and Allen.

Daniels' odds to begin the season were hovering at around 250-1 but has skyrocketed with his strong play since Week 1. The Commanders' quarterback now ranks second in yards per pass attempt (8.7), third in QBR (73.2), and fourth in quarterback rating (106.3).

How Many Rookies Have Won NFL MVP?

  • Jim Brown - 1957

Only one rookie has been named NFL MVP in the history of the league and that was Jim Brown in 1957. That means no rookie has won the award in the Super Bowl era.

Last year, C.J. Stroud was in the conversation to win the award in the second half of the season, but some small regression and missing both Week 15 and Week 16 due to injury effectively ended his campaign to be named MVP.

There is still a ton of football left to be played, but Daniels has a great chance to make history if he keeps playing at an elite level.

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

