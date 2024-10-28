Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Explode Following Hail Mary Win Over Caleb Williams
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels pulled off a miracle on Sunday, hitting Noah Brown on a Hail Mary to lead the Commanders to a win over the Chicago Bears.
The play pushed Washington to 6-2 on the season, and Daniels secured a win over No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Now, Daniels has seen his odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year skyrocket.
He's set at -400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, well ahead of Williams (+650). No other player in this market is set at shorter than +1400 odds entering Week 9.
Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Based on implied probability, Daniels has an implied probability of 80 percent to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Not only has he outdueled Williams head-to-head, but the No. 2 overall pick has been by far the most effective passer in his class, and he's also added a ton on the ground.
Daniels has completed 71.8 percent of his passes this season for seven scores and just two picks, adding 424 yards and four scores on the ground. Even though he didn't really play much in Week 7, he still has the counting numbers to compete with Williams and No. 3 choice Bo Nix in this market.
While betting on Daniels at this price isn't a great idea since an injury could still derail his campaign, oddsmakers are telling us that he's the likely choice to win OROY as long as he stays healthy this season.
With Washington at 6-2 and atop the NFC East, it only furthers Daniels' claim to this award.
