Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Celtics)
The Boston Celtics are off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season, winning just one of their first four games, but they did receive a positive update on Wednesday ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Star Jaylen Brown, who has been questionable for each game to open the season with a hamstring injury, was upgraded to probable for Wednesday night's game.
Brown has played in all four of Boston's game, but it appears he's making some positive progress with his hamstring issue now that Boston is willing to list him as probable. Brown played a season-low 24:19 on Monday in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, although he did deal with some foul trouble in that game.
With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out for the foreseeable future, the Celtics are going to continue to rely on Brown to carry them on offense.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the C's star againt Cleveland.
Best Jaylen Brown Prop Bet for Celtics vs. Cavs
Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 Points (-103)
Even though he had just 15 points (on only nine shots) against New Orleans, I'm buying Brown to have a bounce-back game on Wednesday.
The Celtics star is still averaging 26.0 points per game this season while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and an impressive 47.8 percent from 3-point range. Brown has scored 25, 23, 41 and 15 points in his four games.
The C's are going to need all the points they can get from Brown to compete with the Cavs on Wednesday, and the four-time All-Star has attempted 18 or more shots in three of his four games this season.
That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, especially since Cleveland lacks elite wing defenders on its roster. The Cavs traded away Isaac Okoro in the offseason and both Max Strus and Sam Merrill are out for this game, leaving De'Andre Hunter as Cleveland's best wing in this game.
I think Brown gets right back to his scoring average after a down game against the Pelicans.
