Is Jaylen Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Bears)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was limited to just 18 snaps in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury, but he is on track to play in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
Warren is not listed on the team's final injury report for Week 12, a sign that he'll be able to return to his usual role on Sunday.
This season, Warren has split time with Kenneth Gainwell in the Pittsburgh backfield, but he's been the lead back when he's been healthy. Warren has played 54.3 percent of the offensive snaps (in games he's played in) this season while carrying the ball 123 times for 536 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and two scores.
He's also caught 25 of his 28 targets for 219 yards and a score. Warren still had 10 carries for 62 yards in Week 11 despite playing just 18 snaps, and he could be in line for a big day against a Chicago defense that is down multiple linebackers in this matchup.
The Bears are allowing 5.2 yards per carry this season -- the fourth-most in the NFL.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Warren in this Week 12 clash.
Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bet vs. Bears
Jaylen Warren OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Last week, Warren torched another bad run defense for 62 yards on 10 carries, and he has over 60.5 rushing yards in four of his last five games.
The Bears are awful against the run, ranking in the bottom half in the league in EPA/Rush while allowing the eighth-most total rushing yards in the NFL.
Warren has carried the ball at least 10 times in every game, and he had 13 or more carries in four straight games before getting banged up against Cincy. I think the veteran running back is in a great spot to have one of his best games of the season in Week 12, especially with Aaron Rodgers (wrist) banged up.
