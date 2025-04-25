Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Magic)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic with a wrist injury that he suffered in Game 1.
Boston still went on to win against the Magic in Game 2, but it failed to cover the spread even though the odds moved down from 12.5 to 10.5 after Tatum was listed as doubtful.
The Celtics have officially listed Tatum as doubtful for Friday's Game 3 in Orlando.
Tatum struggled shooting the ball in Game 1, going 8-for-22 from the field and 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. The Celtics star is one of the best all-around offensive players in the league, finishing the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Boston as a 4.5-point favorite in this game despite the fact that Tatum may not play. Jrue Holiday is also listed on the injury report as questionable.
Barring an upgrade in his status on Friday, Tatum appears to be in line to miss Game 3 if he's considered the same as he was in Game 2.
The C's will likely rely more on Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White on offense in Game 3.
