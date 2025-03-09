Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 9
Two teams that are in the tank at this point in the season will play on Sunday night in Philadelphia, and bettors are going to have some tough decisions to make when wagering on this matchup.
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t have Paul George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, or Kyle Lowry for tonight’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, who are sitting Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton.
With all of those players out, this is a tricky game to wager on.
Oddsmakers have the Sixers favored by six points, but they have covered the spread just one time as a home favorite in 14 tries this season.
Can they buck the trend tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
Jazz vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +6 (-108)
- 76ers -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +200
- 76ers: -245
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Jazz record: 15-48
- 76ers record: 21-41
Jazz vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Jaden Springer – questionable
- Oscar Tshiebwe – questionable
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Jared McCain – out
Jazz vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Collier UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-190)
Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier has shown some promise this season, but he is wildly overvalued with a 3-point prop up at 1.5 on Sunday.
Collier is shooting just 23.0 percent from 3 for the season, and he’s failed to make multiple shots from deep in 50 of his 55 games in the 2024-25 season.
Even though the 76ers are 20th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game, Collier hasn’t attempted a ton of 3s as of late (2.8 attempts per game over his last 10), making him incredibly hard to trust to go OVER this number.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
If you’re going to bet on a Sixers player in this one, Quentin Grimes may be the way to go.
The former first-round pick has turned in some big scoring games (44 and 30 points) over his last four contests, and he’s taken at least 11 shots in each of those games. While Grimes was just 2-for-11 from the field in his last matchup, he is likely going to be one of the focal points of this Philly offense against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.
There are worse options in the prop market on Sunday.
Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Jazz are the team to back in this contest:
There are a ton of players sitting out on both sides in the Utah Jazz-Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Sunday:
- Out for Utah: Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler
- Out for Philly: Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Jared McCain
However, there is one trend I can’t look past. The Sixers are just 1-13 against the spread when favored at home this season, and they’re down their three best players in this matchup. As bad as Utah has been this season, it is still over .500 against the spread as a road underdog, and it’s played plenty of games without those five veterans as it continues to tank for a better draft pick.
The Sixers, on the other hand, have won just one of their last 10 games and rank 29th in the NBA in net rating (-11.4) over that stretch. I cannot back them to win this game – never mind win it by seven or more points – even against the Jazz.
Pick: Jazz +6 (-108 at DraftKings)
