Jazz vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 31
NBA fans, we have a tank off on Monday!
The Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets are both attempting to position themselves for the best lottery odds possible this offseason, and that means this matchup on Monday has a ton of impact on who could land Cooper Flagg.
Charlotte, which has ruled LaMelo Ball out for the season, is coming off a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans – another tanking team.
Utah, which is in the mix for the worst record in the league with the Washington Wizards, won’t have Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins in this game.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s tank off.
Jazz vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +1.5 (-110)
- Hornets -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +100
- Hornets: -120
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Jazz record: 16-59
- Hornets record: 18-56
Jazz vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Collin Sexton – questionable
- John Collins – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Micah Potter – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Collier UNDER 6.5 Assists (-130)
Collier has played well in his rookie season, but even with a ton of guys out for Utah, he’s a risky player to trust in this market.
Collier only has seven or more assists in five games this month, averaging 6.1 assists per game across 16 games. He is a tough player to trust with the lack of shot-making around him on offense.
Jazz vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
If you’re betting on this matchup, you’ve brave.
Charlotte will likely sit a bunch of players on Monday after doing the same on Sunday, but there is one trend that I like for this game.
The Hornets are the best UNDER team in the NBA, and they scored just 94 points in Sunday’s loss to the Pelicans. Charlotte is 46-28 to the UNDER in the 2024-25 season.
Plus, over their last 10 games, the Hornets are 26th in offensive rating while Utah is dead last in the league in that category. I’ll bet on a low-scoring affair between these tanking teams.
Pick: UNDER 218.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
