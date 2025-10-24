Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
Are oddsmakers counting the Jazz out too early? Utah opened up 2025-26 with a surprising upset win over the Los Angeles Clippers and will enter its second game of the season as a 5.5-point road underdog against the winless Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Jazz might deserve more credit than that.
Walker Kessler unexpectedly paced Utah with 22 points against the Clippers and showcased his defensive prowess with four blocks and two steals. His presence could be critical in this matchup, as Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable after missing the Kings’ season opener with a hamstring strain. Sacramento’s best player could completely change the outlook of this game.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz: +4.5 (-102)
- Kings: -4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +164
- Kings: -198
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Jazz vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California
- Jazz record: 1-0
- Kings record: 0-1
Jazz vs. Kings Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – out
- Georges Niang – out
Kings Injury Report
- Nique Clifford – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
Suns vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Walker Kessler to record 25+ points, rebounds and assists (+103)
Kessler isn’t close to being one of the league’s top passing big men, but did dish out four dimes in his season opener. This pick is more about Kessler’s upside if Sabonis doesn’t play, as Drew Eubanks won’t come close to keeping Kessler in check if Ivica Zubac and Brooke Lopez couldn’t. Getting plus money here is a steal, as Kessler could comfortably go over this total with just points and rebounds.
Jazz vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Sacramento has been ridiculously dominant against Utah in recent years. The Kings have won nine of their previous 10 meetings with the Jazz and covered the spread seven times during that span.
However, the spread would likely be larger if oddsmakers expected Sabonis to play and the Kings are even thinner in the frontcourt now that Nique Clifford has been ruled out and will join Keegan Murray and Sabonis on the injury report.
Sacramento has superior guard play, but Utah’s youth and depth in the frontcourt will give them enough juice to cover the spread in this game. Eubanks and Dylan Cardwell won’t cut it on the interior.
Pick: Jazz +4.5 (-102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
