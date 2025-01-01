Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)
Don’t look now, but the New York Knicks have won eight straight games and are making inroads on both the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.
New York’s starting five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns has played a ton of minutes, but it seems to be a different player getting the job done each night. Bridges dropped 41 points on Christmas Day in a win, Brunson had 55 in New York’s first of two wins over Washington and Hart capped things off on Monday night with a triple-double.
Now, the Knicks are heavy favorites at home on Wednesday against a rebuilding Utah team that is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, losing four straight.
However, earlier this season, Utah shocked the Knicks (in Utah) for one of its seven wins this season. Can the Knicks avoid a season sweep against one of the NBA’s worst teams?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and of course a prediction for this matchup on New Year’s Day.
Jazz vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +13 (-108)
- Knicks -13 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +550
- Knicks: -800
Total
- 231 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 7-24
- Knicks record: 23-10
Jazz vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- John Collins – doubtful
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Cody Williams – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Jazz vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
The Knicks rank just 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game this season, and Collin Sexton hit six of his eight shots from deep in the first meeting between these teams.
Sexton is shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from beyond the arc, hitting at least two shots from deep in 18 games this season and five of his last six.
The attempts are a little low for Sexton – 4.5 per game – but he did average 4.9 3-point attempts (and 2.0 makes) per game in December.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-125)
Fresh off of a triple-double, Josh Hart should be in line for another big game on the glass on Wednesday against Utah.
The Jazz do rank No. 3 in the league in opponent rebounds per game, but Hart is being criminally undervalued in this matchup – especially since one of the Jazz’s best rebounders (John Collins) is out tonight.
Hart has double-digit boards in four straight games, pushing his season average to 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s picked up at least eight boards in 22 of his 32 games.
On top of that, Hart is averaging 15.1 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, bettors should check the Knicks’ injury report later in the evening to make sure that Jalen Brunson (questionable) is playing.
If Brunson isn’t playing, this line will undoubtedly shift in Utah’s favor, and the Knicks may have a tough time generating some offense given how big of a hub Brunson is on that end of the floor.
Earlier this season, the Jazz beat the Knicks in Utah, and they’ve played well as road underdogs, going 10-7 against the spread with an averaging scoring margin of just -8.1 points per game.
New York is 7-6-1 against the spread as a home favorite, but the Knicks have covered in five of their eight games as double-digit favorites.
Still, the Brunson injury concern is real, and the Knicks have had games where they let bad teams back into games (recently against Toronto) because of their lack of depth on the roster.
I’ll take the points at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Pick: Jazz +13 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.