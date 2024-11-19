Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Lakers have never lost an NBA Cup game, and they’ll look to keep that streak going on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as 10.5-point favorites in this game against a Jazz team that is just 3-10 straight up in the 2024-25 season.
Utah is in a clear rebuild, playing a ton of young guys, and it’s led to some inconsistent results. The Jazz are 29th in the NBA in net rating, and they’re going to have a hard time tonight against a Los Angeles team that is a perfect 6-0 at home in the 2024-25 campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +10.5 (-105)
- Lakers -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +425
- Lakers: -575
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, Root Sports
- Lakers record: 9-4
- Jazz record: 3-10
Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Bronny James – doubtful
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Rui Hachimura – questionable
- Jaxson Hayes – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Christian Wood – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Jason Preston – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Jazz vs. Lakers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James: After putting up four consecutive triple-doubles, LeBron had that streak snapped in Saturday’s win over New Orleans. Still, the four-time NBA champion is averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game despite the fact that he turns 40 (!!) next month.
Utah Jazz
John Collins: With Kessler out, John Collins has stepped into a starting role and is thriving for Utah. Over his last four games (all starts), Collins is averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.
Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have yet to lose a game at home (6-0 this season), but I’m not sold on laying double-digit points with them in this matchup.
Instead, I’m eyeing the total since these are two of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Los Angeles comes into this game 25th in the league in defensive rating, but the Jazz are just 29th, allowing 118.5 points per game.
Between these two teams, their opponents are averaging 234.3 points per game on the season, so I don’t mind taking the OVER tonight.
Utah’s offense is in the bottom five in the NBA, but it ranks top 10 in the league in pace, which means we should see an up-and-down battle on Tuesday night.
Pick: OVER 235.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.