Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (Trust Dereck Lively II)
After orchestrating a comeback win in their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks weren’t as fortunate on Saturday night, losing on the road to the Phoenix Suns.
Now, they’re back at home for a matchup with the 0-2 Utah Jazz, who were blown out by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
Utah is still in a rebuild, and it may not prioritize winning games as much as developing some of its young players this season.
Meanwhile, Dallas is still working on integrating Klay Thompson into its rotation – and it could be one of the most lethal offenses in the NBA.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Monday.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +11 (-112)
- Mavericks -11 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +440
- Mavericks: -600
Total
- 232 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports
- Jazz record: 0-2
- Mavs record: 1-1
Jazz vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Johnny Juzang – out
- Jason Preston – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dante Exum – out
- Maxi Kleber – questionable
Jazz vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
Utah Jazz
Keyonte George: It’s been a tough start to the season for second-year guard Keyonte George. He’s shooting just 7-for-30 from the field with four rebounds and 10 assists. He needs to start shooting the ball better if Utah wants any chance to win this matchup.
Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson: Through two games, Klay is bringing exactly what you’d expect to Dallas: 3-point shooting. The future Hall of Famer is shooting 11-for-22 from 3-point range with at least five made 3s in both of his games. He should thrive against a Jazz team that has given up 126 and 127 points in two games this season.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying double digits with Dallas this early in the season, even against a bad Utah team.
Instead, I think there’s a prop that’s worth betting on in this matchup, which I broke down in my column – Peter’s Points – where I shared the day’s best NBA bets:
Second-year big man Dereck Lively II has picked up 11 rebounds in each of his first two games of the season for the Mavericks, and he has a favorable matchup on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
So far in 2024, the Jazz are allowing 50.5 opponent rebounds per game – the fourth most in the NBA. That bodes well for Lively, who has been in a timeshare with veteran Daniel Gafford at the center spot. However, it’s becoming more and more apparent that the former lottery pick is on track to become one of the more impactful big men in the game.
Through two games, Lively is averaging 19.0 rebound chances per game. We only need him to grab nine to clear this prop on Monday.
Pick: Dereck Lively II OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
