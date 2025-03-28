Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 28
Friday night's NBA action will wrap up with a Western Conference showdown between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets are just 5-5 on their last 10 games and as a result, have allowed the Houston Rockets to take over the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Just two games behind, the Nuggets have a chance to recapture the second spot but they need to be careful not to drop further with both the Lakers and Grizzlies just 1.5 games behind them.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +18.5 (-110)
- Nuggets -18.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz +1250
- Nuggets -3000
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Jazz+
- Jazz record: 16-58
- Nuggets record: 46-28
Jazz vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Walker Kessler, C - Game Time Decision
- Lauri Markkanen, PF - Out
- Jordan Clarkson, PG- Out for Season
- Elijah Harkless, G - Game Time Decision
- John Collins, PF - Out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Nikola Jokic, C - Game Time Decision
- Aaron Gordon, PF - Game Time Decision
- Christian Braun, G - Game Time Decision
- Michael Porter Jr., SF - Game Time Decision
- Jamal Murray, PG - Game Time Decision
Jazz vs. Nuggets Best Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray 2+ Steals (+148) via FanDuel
One of Utah's biggest issues this season has been turnovers. They rank dead last in the NBA in turnover rate, coughing up the ball on 16.2% of their possessions. That's going to set up members of the Nuggets to have a big day in the steals department.
Jamal Murray recorded a combined six steals in his two previous games against the Jazz this season so I love that we can bet on him reaching at least two takeaways again tonight at +148 odds.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver has struggled defensively all season long but the Utah Jazz are one of the only teams who rank even worse on that side of the floor. The Jazz are dead last in the NBA in defensive efficiency, which is bad news now that they take on the team that leads the Western Conference in offensive efficiency.
The Nuggets should have no issue attacking the interior of the Jazz defense. Denver is primarily a two-point field goal shooting team, and now the Nuggets face a Utah team that ranks 28th in opponent two-point field goal percentage.
I'll lay the big number on the Nuggets on Friday night.
Pick: Nuggets -18.5 (-110) via BetMGM
