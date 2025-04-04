Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
Can the Indiana Pacers sneak into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference?
Indiana has won eight of its last 10 games, the Pacers are just three games back of the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed. New York, which has been without Jalen Brunson for weeks, has struggled a bit as of late, losing badly to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Indiana should have an easy win on Friday night against a tanking Utah Jazz team that is just 16-61 in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s matchup.
Jazz vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +16 (-110)
- Pacers -16 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +800
- Pacers: -1350
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 16-61
- Pacers record: 45-31
Jazz vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- John Collins – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Cody Williams – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Micah Potter – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Pascal Siakam – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
Jazz vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburon OVER 10.5 Assists (+110)
This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, and he’s picked up at least 11 dimes in five of his last eight games.
This is a great matchup against a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating in the 2024-25 season. The Jazz also rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.3).
Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Pacers are worth a bet even though they are massive favorites on Friday:
The Indiana Pacers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning eight of their last 10 games to move into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference – just three games back of the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed.
On Friday, Indiana is a massive favorite against a tanking Utah Jazz team that won’t have Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in action. Outside of a four-point loss to the tanking Charlotte Hornets, the Jazz have been blown out just about every night as of late:
- April 2: 38-point loss to Houston
- March 31: Four-point loss to Charlotte
- March 28: 36-point loss to Denver
- March 27: 11-point loss to Houston
- March 25: 37-point loss to Memphis
- March 23: 29-point loss to Cleveland
- March 21: 22-point loss to Boston
It’s nearly impossible to trust this Utah team, as it ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating (-19.8) over its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pacers are seventh in the NBA in net rating over that stretch.
This is a no-brainer to bet the Pacers to win big on Friday night.
Pick: Pacers -16 (-110 at DraftKings)
