Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4

The Pacers are massive favorites at home against Utah.

Peter Dewey

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a solid prop target on Friday.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a solid prop target on Friday. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Can the Indiana Pacers sneak into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference? 

Indiana has won eight of its last 10 games, the Pacers are just three games back of the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed. New York, which has been without Jalen Brunson for weeks, has struggled a bit as of late, losing badly to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. 

Indiana should have an easy win on Friday night against a tanking Utah Jazz team that is just 16-61 in the 2024-25 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s matchup. 

Jazz vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Jazz +16 (-110)
  • Pacers -16 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jazz: +800
  • Pacers: -1350

Total

  • 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Pacers How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, April 4
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Root Sports
  • Jazz record: 16-61
  • Pacers record: 45-31

Jazz vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

  • Jordan Clarkson – out
  • Taylor Hendricks – out
  • Lauri Markkanen – out
  • John Collins – out
  • Elijah Harkless – out
  • Cody Williams – out
  • Walker Kessler – out
  • Oscar Tshiebwe – out
  • Micah Potter – out

Pacers Injury Report

  • Pascal Siakam – questionable 
  • Aaron Nesmith – questionable
  • Isaiah Jackson – out
  • Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
  • Quenton Jackson – probable
  • RayJ Dennis – questionable
  • Enrique Freeman – questionable

Jazz vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

  • Tyrese Haliburon OVER 10.5 Assists (+110)

This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, and he’s picked up at least 11 dimes in five of his last eight games.

This is a great matchup against a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating in the 2024-25 season. The Jazz also rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.3). 

Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Pacers are worth a bet even though they are massive favorites on Friday: 

The Indiana Pacers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning eight of their last 10 games to move into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference – just three games back of the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed. 

On Friday, Indiana is a massive favorite against a tanking Utah Jazz team that won’t have Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in action. Outside of  a four-point loss to the tanking Charlotte Hornets, the Jazz have been blown out just about every night as of late: 

  • April 2: 38-point loss to Houston
  • March 31: Four-point loss to Charlotte
  • March 28: 36-point loss to Denver
  • March 27: 11-point loss to Houston
  • March 25: 37-point loss to Memphis
  • March 23: 29-point loss to Cleveland
  • March 21: 22-point loss to Boston

It’s nearly impossible to trust this Utah team, as it ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating (-19.8) over its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pacers are seventh in the NBA in net rating over that stretch.

This is a no-brainer to bet the Pacers to win big on Friday night. 

Pick: Pacers -16 (-110 at DraftKings)

