Jazz vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
The dynamics of the Eastern Conference has shifted tremendously since last season and the up-and-coming Detroit Pistons are among the teams in the running to claim the top spot before the end of this week. They’ll host the Utah Jazz on Saturday as a major 9.5-point favorites, but the visitors might not be that easy to take down.
Detroit is off to a strong start but will be missing a key player in Tobias Harris in this matchup. The veteran forward is the Pistons’ third-leading scorer and is set to miss a second straight game, so Duncan Robinson could be asked to fill in as a starter. Utah isn’t healthy either without starting center Walker Kessler, but pulled off a road upset against the Boston Celtics in its last game. Can the Jazz continue to exceed expectations?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Jazz vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz: +9.5 (-108)
- Pistons: -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +350
- Pistons: -455
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jazz vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fanduel Sports Network Detroit, KJZZ
- Jazz record: 3-4
- Pistons record: 5-2
Jazz vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Tobias Harris – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Marcus Sasser – out
Jazz vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham over 10.5 assists (+109)
Cunningham is averaging a career-high 9.6 assists per game so far this season and racked up 28 dimes in two games before his last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. There’s a possibility that Cunningham will look for his own shot more without Harris, but Utah defense has looked porous for skilled playmakers. The Jazz are giving up the second most assists per game (29.1) this season and Cunningham is clearly a willing passer who can take advantage of that weakness.
Jazz vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Detroit is clearly the better team with or without Harris, but the Jazz have been strong against the spread so far in 2024-25.
Utah has covered in five of its seven games this season and is 2-1 against the spread on the road. The Jazz also have some major help on the way in the backcourt.
Isaiah Collier has been cleared to play in his first game this season and led Utah with 6.3 assists per game in his rookie campaign. His return to the lineup can help shore up the Jazz’s offense so they can cover.
Pick: Jazz +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
