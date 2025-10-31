Jazz vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Phoenix Suns are spiraling early in 2025-26 and could be dealt another blow in their first NBA Cup game of the season on Friday. They’ll host the Utah Jazz as 2.5-point favorites ahead of the weekend in hopes of securing their second win of the season. Utah’s recent growth and Phoenix’s injuries could make pulling that off difficult, though.
Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks have been ruled out already, so Devin Booker will likely have to try to will his team to victory with little support once again. The Jazz have already beaten the Suns once this year and have the personnel and health to improve to 2-0 against them this year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz: +2.5 (+100)
- Suns: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +130
- Suns: -155
Total
- 236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Jazz vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, AZFamily
- Jazz record: 2-2
- Suns record: 1-4
Jazz vs. Suns Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
- Dillon Brooks – out
Jazz vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Lauri Markkanen over 26.5 points (-108)
Markkanen is averaging a career-high 34 points per game so far this season and has already scored 51 points against the Suns. He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from three on 21.8 attempts per contest. Markkanen is also shooting nearly 9.0 free throws per game, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t go over this total with similar shot volume.
Jazz vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Utah has been competitive in every game so far and is a perfect 4-0 against the spread. Phoenix barely covered for the first time this year after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies by one as a two-point underdog in its last game, and we’ve already seen how this pairing looks without Green and Brooks playing.
The Suns have no answer for Markkanen, and the Jazz have the freedom to be hyper-focused on Booker. Booker is still navigating, figuring out how to get his own buckets while operating as a full-time point guard. It’s clear that he hasn’t found the right balance at this point. That might not change until he gets the rest of his supporting cast in the starting lineup.
Back the underdogs to win outright.
Pick: Jazz moneyline (+130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
