Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Utah Jazz wrap up their five-game road trip in Minnesota with a showdown against the Timberwolves on Friday night.
The Jazz have lost four of their last five games after starting the season 2-1, and the Wolves are returning home after winning two of three on the road, but did lost to the Knicks last time out.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +11.5 (-105)
- Timberwolves -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +425
- Timberwolves: -575
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -100)
Jazz vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+
- Jazz record: 3-5
- Timberwolves record: 4-4
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – available
- Donte DiVincenzo – available
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – questionable
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mike Conley OVER 10.5 Points + Assists
Mike Conley is thriving in a backup role for the Timberwolves. The veteran guard has gotten some starts due to injury, but he should come off the bench again tonight with Donte DiVincenzo available.
Conley is averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 assists per game this season, so just over the 10.5 points + assists here. However, he’s come to life after a slow start to the season when he had just three points and one assists in 22 minutes of action through two games.
Since then, the guard has at least six points in every game, including eight or more in five straight, and at least four assists in every game, including six or more in four straight.
With Minnesota potentially looking to manage its starters’ minutes in what could be a blowout, Conley should see plenty of chances to rack up the points and assists tonight.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves are averaging 116.5 points per game this season with the Jazz not too far behind at 114. They’re also both allowing a decent amount of points per game in the 118 range (118.0 for the Jazz, 118.3 for the Timberwolves).
That’s resulted in the Timberwolves going over in six of eight games so far, including four of their last five, and I see that continuing tonight.
Minnesota has scored 122, 125, and 114 in its last three games, so it’s capable of getting its share of the total. The Jazz have slowed down after a high-scoring start, but they should be able to crack 100 while Minnesota gets to 130 or so.
Pick: Over 232.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.