Jets Playoff Odds Tanking After Fourth Consecutive Loss (Is the Aaron Rodgers Experiment a Failure?)
The sky was the limit for the New York Jets heading into 2024.
They had an elite defense, a revamped offensive line, and a four-time NFL MVP at quarterback who would prove to be the final puzzle piece in what was shaping up to be a top contending team in the AFC.
Through the first seven weeks of the season, they have failed to come close to those expectations. The Jets now sit at 2-5 with losses to the likes of the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's time to push the panic button in New York.
New York Jets Odds
Jets Odds Before Regular Season
- To Win Super Bowl 59: +2000
- To Win AFC East: +160
- To Make the Playoffs: -178
- Win Total: 9.5
Jets Odds After Week 7
- To Win Super Bowl 59: +4000
- To Win AFC East: +800
- To Make the Playoffs: +210
- Win Total: 7.5
The Jets' odds to have fallen across the board. Their Super Bowl odds have fallen from +2000 to +4000 and they're virtually out of the race in the AFC East with their odds now set at +800, an implied probability of 11.11%.
The most concerning fall in odds are their playoff chances. Many people thought at the very least the Jets would be a playoff team in 2024. Before the season began, they had -178 of making it to the postseason, an implied probability of 64.03%. Now, they have an implied probability of 32.36% at +210 odds.
That's heartbreaking to see for Jets fans.
Their poor record isn't just a fluke either. The Jets are 15th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play and that ranking is only due to a good defense. Their offense has been horrific, ranking 21st in yards per play (5.0), 20th in EPA/Play, and 20th in success rate.
Rodgers, who was supposed to be their savior, ranks 23rd in the league in QBR, one spot below Broncos rookie, Bo Nix.
The good news for the Jets is they can get back on track in Week 8 against the Panthers and they also have winnable games against the Cardinals and Colts in Week 10 and Week 11. Overall, they have the sixth easiest remaining schedule based on their opponent's win percentage.
Their season isn't quite over yet, but the panic button is ready to be pushed. It's now or never in New York.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.