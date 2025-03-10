Jets Super Bowl Odds After Signing Justin Fields Show No Improvement From Vegas
The New York Jets made their first big splash in free agency, signing former Steelers and Bears quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal.
While Gang Green fans might be excited about the move, it’s clear that oddsmakers don’t share the same enthusiasm.
The Jets were +15000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook a month ago. After signing Fields, they’re still +15000 at DraftKings.
Those are among the worst odds in the NFL, tied with the Giants and just ahead of the Saints, Browns and Panthers (+18000). The Titans (+20000) have the worst odds in the NFL. The Jaguars and Colts (+11000) are just ahead of the Jets.
Equally telling, the Jets have the worst odds to win the AFC East at +1100 at DraftKings. The Bills are favored at -250, followed by the Dolphins (+475) and the Patriots (+750).
Fields was the Steelers starter to begin last season but was replaced by Russell Wilson. While Wilson wasn’t special, and fans called for Fields to regain the starting role, he never did.
Picked by the Bears with the No. 11 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has been inconsistent in the NFL, flashing some incredible throws and runs while also making questionable decisions that cost his team games. He’s 14-30 as a starter and has 43 turnovers in 44 total starts. On a positive note, he's only 26 years old.
The Jets needed a new quarterback after releasing Aaron Rodgers. That era was fraught with underachievement and drama. If there’s one thing Fields has proven, it's that he’s a no-drama teammate, which will be welcome news for the Jets.
The Jets have a new head coach, Aaron Glenn, and new GM, Darren Mougey, leading the franchise this year. More moves should come, including adding another quarterback either in free agency or the draft.
Despite his outstanding character and athletic ability, Fields hasn’t proven to be a winner in the NFL. If he earns the starting role this coming season, he should put up some amazing numbers teaming up with RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson, who Fields played with at Ohio State. But it seems too big of a jump for him to transform the Jets into playoff contenders, and it appears oddsmakers agree.
