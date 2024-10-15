Jets Super Bowl Odds Following Davante Adams Trade (New York Remains Outside Top 10)
The New York Jets finally landed their white whale.
New York reportedly agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star receiver Davante Adams, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers and Adams played together for several seasons with the Green Bay Packers before Adams left in free agency to sign with Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 season.
New York, which fell to 2-4 on the season with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, gave up a conditional third-round pick for Adams to add him to a receiving corps that features Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are +3000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season, the 12th-best odds in the league. The current No. 10 seed in the AFC, New York has a 55 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to NFL.com.
This move comes after offseason acquisition Mike Williams fell down on Rodgers' game-sealing interception in Week 6. It's possible that Williams could be moved -- or just won't see much playing time -- now that Adams is in the fold.
Can Adams inject some life into this New York offense?
The receiver has been out with a hamstring injury since he requested a trade from the Raiders. In three games this season, Adams has 18 catches, 209 receiving yards and one touchdown.
He may immediately slot in as the No. 1 receiver in New York's offense given his rapport with Rodgers from earlier in their careers.
