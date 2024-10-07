Jets Super Bowl Odds Plummet Following Another Disastrous Showing in Week 5
Now that we're five weeks through the NFL season, we have a better idea of which teams are contenders, which are pretenders, and which have failed to live up to their preseason expectations.
The Jets fall under the latter of that category. Expectations were at an all-time high for this team heading into the 2024 campaign. They had an elite defensive unit and a four-time MVP in Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
Now, five weeks into the season, the Jets look lost. There seems to be little difference between this year's version of the team and the one that went 7-10 in 2023. As a result, their Super Bowl odds have plummeted.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Jets Super Bowl Odds Before Season: +2000
- Jets Super Bowl Odds After Week 4: +2000
- Jets Super Bowl Odds After Week 5: +3000
Oddsmakers weren't ready to lose faith in the Jets after their Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, but that belief in starting to falter after losing to the Vikings in Week 5. Their odds have now dropped from +2000 to +3000.
It's not just the fact the Jets lost, it's how they looked in defeated. Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions and there was a clear lack of communication and cohesiveness within their offense. New York's offense now ranks 27th in the NFL in yards per play at 4.5. That's only a slight improvement compared to last year with Zach Wilson when they averaged 4.3 yards per play.
When it comes to yards per pass attempt there has been an improvement of just 0.3 yards per throw. They averaged 5.6 yards per throw this season and are averaging 5.9 yards per throw through the first five weeks this season.
An improvement of 0.2 yards per play and 0.3 yards per throw isn't exactly the production the Jets were hoping for with Rodgers at quarterback this season.
The Jets need to fix their offense in a hurry if they want to get back in the mix in the AFC.
