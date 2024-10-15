Jets Viewed as Longshot in Latest AFC East Odds Following Week 6 Loss to Bills
After dropping their third consecutive game in Week 6, the New York Jets are just +700 to win the AFC East and sitting on the outside of the playoff picture in the conference.
New York missed multiple field goals – and failed to execute a game-tying or winning drive – against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, falling to 2-4 on the season.
Aaron Rodgers and company now face an uphill battle to make the playoffs, with NFL.com placing the team’s playoff probability at just 55 percent. With oddsmakers heavily favoring Buffalo to win the AFC East, it makes sense that the Jets are far from a lock to make the postseason.
AFC East Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Buffalo Bills: -500
- New York Jets: +700
- Miami Dolphins: +800
- New England Patriots: +10000
Based on these odds, the Bills have an implied probability of 83.33 percent to win the AFC East this season.
Buffalo holds a 1.5-game lead on the 2-3 Dolphins, who still don’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back, and a two-game lead on the Jets. New York will have to turn things around to get back in the playoff picture, as it currently holds the 10 seed through six weeks.
Can Jets Win AFC East?
The Jets are facing an uphill battle to catch Buffalo in the AFC East, but things may get easier down the stretch of this season.
According to Tankathon, New York has the sixth easiest remaining strength of schedule in the 2024 season. The only issue?
The Bills, Dolphins and Patriots have the three easiest remaining schedules. So, to catch Buffalo and Miami, the Jets are going to have to play much better than they have through the first six weeks.
New York has a primetime matchup in Week 7 with the Pittsburgh Steelers before taking on the lowly Patriots in New England.
If it can win both of those games, it’ll enter Week 9 against the Houston Texans (currently 5-1) with a .500 record.
I wouldn’t completely count out Aaron Rodgers and this group, but the Jets are likely going to need to pick up some unexpected wins to overtake the Bills in the division.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.