Jets vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The New York Jets head to the West Coast to open the season vs. the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football.
The NFC Champion Niners will be looking to start the season strong fresh off new contract signings with WR Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro left tackle, Trent Williams. Christian McCaffrey has not played in preseason due to a calf strain, but is expected to play Monday night. Brock Purdy will look to build on his successful sophomore season in which he led the league in passer-rating and yards per pass attempt.
The Jets are finally (hopefully) going to enter the Aaron Rodgers era. It’s been a long wait for Jets fans who had to suffer through poor quarterback play in 2023 after losing Rodgers in the first game last season.
Garrett WIlson and Breece Hall should shine in this offense which also boasts a much-improved offensive line.
Both defenses are expected to be top units in 2024. The Jets allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game last season while the Niners allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game.
Jets vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets +3.5 (-110)
- 49ers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets +170
- 49ers -205
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jets vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday September 9
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC
- Jets Record: 0-0
- 49ers Record: 0-0
Jets vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Niners went 9-11 ATS in 2023
- The Jets went 6-10-1 ATS
- The Jets have only 27 Week 1 wins in Franchise History, the Niners have 40
- Jets Games went under their listed totals 59% of the time in 2023
Jets vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Mike Williams (questionable)
- Hassan Reddick (out)
- Tyron Smith (questionable)
49ers Injury Report
- Christian McCaffrey (likely)
- Ricky Pearsall (NFI)
- Elijah Mitchell (IR)
- Talanoa Hufanga (questionable)
- Fred Warner (questionable)
Jets vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Jets
Aaron Rodgers: Everything hinges on Rodgers. How will he look after his Achilles surgery? Will Garrett WIlson and Breece Hall have breakout seasons with competent quarterback play? Rodgers was rusty in his last season in Green Bay, but he was also playing without OC Nathaniel Hackett and WR Davante Adams, and he had a broken thumb for half the season. Expect Rodgers to look rusty with flashes of MVP stuff in his first game back on the road vs. San Francisco.
49ers
Christian McCaffrey: CMC will remain the focal point of this offense, but how much will his calf strain factor into his workload? RB Jordan Mason could get a few extra touches vs. a Jets defense that had trouble defending the run in 2023.
Jets vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
This is a star-studded Monday Night matchup.
Both offenses have high upside, but the Niners have the advantage for this first matchup. San Francisco’s Super Bowl team remains largely intact, with Purdy entering his third season and McCaffrey remaining integral to the offense.
Purdy has a stacked receiving corps with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, but expect the Niners to lean on their run game more vs. this Jets defense. In 2023, the Jets allowed 124 rushing yards per game while allowing only 168 passing yards per game. Luckily for San Francisco, their run game is elite.
McCaffrey averaged 91 rushing yards per game last season and an impressive 5.62 yards per attempt. As a team, San Francisco rushed for 140.5 yards per game- the third-highest in the league.
There are a lot of question marks around the Jets. I expect Garrett Wilson to be targeted often and for this season to be a breakout year for the receiver. Last year in Hackett’s offense, Wilson commanded a league-leading 46% air yards share.
With improved play from Rodgers, Wilson should be in store for a big season. Rodgers will likely be rusty Monday, however, and it will be hard to lean on the ground game vs. this Niners defense. I expect Breece Hall to exceed his 25.5 yard receiving prop, however. The Niners allowed an average of 36 receiving yards per game to opposing runners last season.
I think Rodgers will be good for the Jets this season, but I can’t bet on a 40-year old QB, on the road, and returning from injury in the first game of the season.
Both defenses should be tough on Monday. I’ll take the home team to cover and the under.
Pick: 49ers -3.5 and Under 44
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.