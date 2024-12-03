Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes are hanging in the balance when they host the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
New York is coming off a terrible loss in Week 13, as it blew a lead to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks to fall to 3-9 on the season. Aaron Rodgers will remain the Jets’ starting quarterback, but New York has dropped three in a row and its season is all but over entering Week 14.
As for the Dolphins, they still have an outside shot at a wild card spot. They’ll likely need to win out from here, but the offense has looked better since Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this AFC East clash.
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets +6.5 (-105)
- Dolphins -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets: +235
- Dolphins: -290
Total
- 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 3-9
- Dolphins record: 5-7
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 5-7 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 3-9 against the spread this season.
- New York has just one road win in the 2024 season.
- The Jets are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Dolphins are 2-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The OVER is 6-5-1 in the Jets’ 12 games.
- The UNDER is 7-5 in the Dolphins’ 12 games.
Jets vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- CJ Mosley – questionable
- Jake Hanson – questionable
- Sauce Gardner – questionable
- Brandin Echols – questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Kendall Fuller – questionable
- Anthony Walker Jr. – questionable
- Cam Smith – questionable
- Kendall Lamm – questionable
- Kader Kohou – questionable
- Benito Jones – questionable
Jets vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Davante Adams: In Week 13, Adams caught his second touchdown as a member of the Jets, reeling in five of his 12 targets for 66 yards and a score. Adams has yet to have a 100-yard game in New York, but he could be in line for a solid game against a Dolphins defense that is just 15th in the league in EPA/Pass on defense.
Miami Dolphins
De’Von Achane: Achane was held to just 14 yards on seven carries on Thanksgiving, but he’s been a huge boost to the Dolphins in the passing game all season. He caught eight passes for 56 yards and a score in Week 13, and he’s already made 57 catches and scored six receiving touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
New York is just 1-5 on the road and has dropped three games in a row, blowing a lead at home to the Seahawks in Week 13.
Miami did look awful on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, but now it’s back at home where it is 3-3 on the season. The Dolphins are 6.5-point favorites for a reason – the Jets are just 1-4 against the spread on the road – and their offense has been humming since Tua returned.
The Dolphins outrank the Jets in defensive EPA/Play this season, and New York hasn’t been able to consistently score the ball with Aaron Rodgers struggling this season. Since Tagovailoa returned, the Dolphins have scored 23 or more points in five of six games.
I’ll back them to cover on Sunday.
Pick: Dolphins -6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
