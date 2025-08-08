Jets vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers will begin their 2025 preseason campaigns when the two teams face each other in exhibition action on Saturday night.
The Jets suffered a scare with their starting quarterback, Justin Fields, suffering an injury early in training camp but it ended up being a minor setback and now, Fields will see the field in their preseason opener against the Packers. Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay head coach, has hinted toward starters for the Packers also seeing playing time in this game.
So, how should we bet this Saturday showdown? Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll break down my best bet.
Jets vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jets +3 (-105)
- Packers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets +145
- Packers -170
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-105)
- UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Jets vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Jets Record: 0-0
- Packers Record: 0-0
Jets vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Matt LaFleur is 7-9 straight up and 7-9 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Jets vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
Both teams plan on playing their starters for at least a portion for Saturday night's game, but the jury is out on how long they'll be in for either team. This will also be the first time we'll see Aaron Glenn coach a team in the preseason, so we have little to go off of in terms of whether or not he coaches to win or to only evaluate in these exhibition affairs.
With all of that being the case, I'm going to take the team that's getting a field goal worth of points. Glenn may be looking to get his head coaching tenure off on the right foot by at least being competitive in his first game with the organization. Additionally, LaFleur of the Packers has shown that winning in the preseason hasn't been important for him, sporting a 7-9 preseason record since taking over as the team's head coach.
I'll take the three points with new York on Saturday.
Pick: Jets +3 (-105) via FanDuel
