Jets vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 11
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have been one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season, ranking fourth in points scored and fifth in yards per play heading into their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
The same can’t be said for Justin Fields and the Jets, as they’ve scored just 195 points this season, the seventh-fewest in the NFL. New York’s win over the Cleveland Browns was buoyed by two return touchdowns, but those are hard to count on when betting in the prop market.
For this primetime matchup, there are a bunch of players to consider when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer props, but I’m eyeing a pair of stars (one for each team) to hit paydirt in this AFC East battle.
New England is set as a massive favorite in this game, and that could be a sign that oddsmakers expect it to score a bunch against this 2-7 Jets squad.
Here’s a look at my favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in the opening game of Week 11.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jets vs. Patriots
- Breece Hall Anytime TD (+135)
- Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+125)
- TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (-170)
Breece Hall Anytime TD (+135)
Jets running back Breece Hall has scored in back-to-back games, rushing for two scores in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals before catching a 42-yard touchdown pass in Week 10.
With Garrett Wilson (knee) out of the lineup, the Jets don’t have many weapons on offense around Fields, so Hall should be in line for a pretty big workload on Thursday night.
New England's defense has been solid against the run, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry this season while ranking seventh in the league in EPA/Rush, but Hall is a dual-threat out of the backfield.
The star running back has handled 22 and 21 touches in his last two games, making him an intriguing bet at plus money on Thursday night.
Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+125)
After not finding the end zone for seven straight weeks to open the 2025 season, Patriots No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs has scored in three games in a row.
Diggs has only played 55.6 percent of the snaps this season for New England, but he’s been targeted 61 times by Maye, reeling in 50 passes for 554 yards. He should be heavily involved on a short week, especially since Kayshon Boutte has been banged up for the Pats as of late.
New England has 19 passing scores this season, and the Jets have allowed 17 passing scores overall and traded away No. 1 corner Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. That makes Diggs an extremely attractive target at this price on Thursday.
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (-170)
Is rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson here to stay?
The second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has played 75.0 and 83.6 percent of the team’s snaps the last two weeks, carrying the ball a combined 28 times for 202 yards and two scores.
He turned in a 147-yard, two-score showing against Tampa Bay in Week 10, and he could end up leading the backfield again on Thursday. While I don’t love the -170 price, Henderson should have a field day against a Jets defense that moved on from Quinnen Williams at the deadline and has allowed 4.5 yards per carry and eight rushing scores in the 2025 season.
