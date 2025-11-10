Jets vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are 8-2 and have a stranglehold atop the AFC East heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets in Week 11.
After an 0-7 start to the season, the Jets have won back-to-back games over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, showing some signs of life for head coach Aaron Glenn.
While the Jets traded away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, they rode a pair of return touchdowns to a victory in Week 10. Now, they’re set as sizable underdogs on the road against Maye and the Patriots.
New England pulled off an upset over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, silencing some of the “easy schedule” criticisms that the team has faced so far this season. New England has answered the call against Buffalo and Tampa Bay to move to 8-2, and it has a real chance to finish with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Thursday night battle in Week 11.
Jets vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets +10.5 (-110)
- Patriots -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets: +400
- Patriots: -535
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Jets record: 2-7
- Patriots record: 8-2
Jets vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 7-3 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are 2-2 against the spread as home favorites this season.
- The Jets are 5-4 against the spread this season.
- New York is 2-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Jets’ nine games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Patriots’ nine games this season.
- The Jets have won 2 of the last 3 meetings between these teams.
- New England is has just two losses to the Jets since the start of the 2016 season.
Jets vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- TBA
- Garrett Wilson – questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- TBA
- Rhamondre Stevenson – questionable
- Kayshon Boutte – questionable
Jets vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Maye completed just 51.6 percent of his passes in Week 10, but he remains a real MVP candidate after Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost again.
The Patriots now have a one-game lead in the AFC East and the tiebreaker over the Bills heading into this matchup.
Overall, Maye has thrown for 19 scores and just five picks while completing 71.7 percent of his passes. He’s also made an impact on the ground and now has multiple touchdown passes in each of his last five games.
The Jets allowed a pair of touchdown passes to Dillon Gabriel in their Week 10 win, so Maye could end up having a big day against a secondary that moved on from Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.
Jets vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
New England is not only 8-2 straight up, but it has covered the spread in seven of 10 games, including as an underdog on the road against Tampa Bay.
The Jets struggled to hold off the Browns in Week 10 despite a pair of return touchdowns, and their offense is still one of the worst in the NFL and may be without Garrett Wilson in Week 11.
Meanwhile, New England entered Week 10 at eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and 10th in EPA/Play on defense. It has shut down the run this season, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry through the first nine weeks before holding the Buccaneers’ running backs to 19 carries for 91 yards in Week 10.
Sometimes, you can’t overthink a matchup in the NFL, and I believe this is one of those games. New England has won seven in a row and is at home against a New York offense that has been inept for most of the 2025 season.
Even with the Jets winning two games in a row, I think the Patriots win in a blowout on Thursday night.
Pick: Patriots -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
