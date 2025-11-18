Jets vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Baltimore Ravens return home after three straight road games and are big favorites against the lowly New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Baltimore has won four games in a row after dropping four straight, while the Jets came back down to Earth in New England on Thursday night.
Can the Ravens cover as two-touchdown favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Jets vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets +14 (-108)
- Ravens -14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jets: +675
- Ravens: -1050
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jets vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets record: 2-8
- Ravens record: 5-5
Jets vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The Jets are 6-4 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens are 4-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Jets' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The Jets are 3-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Ravens are 3-3 against the spread at home this season.
Jets vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Azareye’h Thomas – out
- Braiden McGregor – out
- Khalil Herbert – questionable
Ravens Injury Report
- Marlon Humphrey – out
- Justice Hill – out
- Rashod Bateman – out
Jets vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are a completely different team with and without their starting quarterback. That can probably be said for most teams, but especially so for a guy like Lamar Jackson.
Jackson returned from a hamstring injury three weeks ago, and the Ravens have rattled off three straight road wins with him back under center. It was a tough one on Sunday afternoon, though, as Jackson was held to 193 yards on 14 of 25 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Browns.
It should be an easier matchup this week against the Jets, though, as New York just saw Drake Maye pass for 281 yards in Week 11.
Jets vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
It’s hard for any team to cover 14 points in today’s NFL. While the Ravens look like a far superior team to the Jets, winning by two touchdowns isn’t as easy as it sounds.
The Jets have been a tough out this season, too, going 6-4 against the spread and 3-1 on the road. They covered by half a point last week, and have lost by 14 points or more just twice this season.
The Ravens might be able to dominate at home, but I’ll take the Jets at +14 in this one.
Pick: Jets +14 (-108)
