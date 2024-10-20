Jets vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 7
The NFL Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football will be an AFC showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.
If you're going to settle into the couch to watch this game, you might as well bet on a few players to score a touchdown. Anytime touchdown bets and prime time football go together like peanut butter and jelly. All you need to cash these wagers if for the player you bet on the find the end zone.
I'm going to give you my three best anytime touchdown bets for this game.
Jets vs. Steelers Touchdown Bets
- Najee Harris Touchdown (+140)
- Garrett Wilson Touchdown (+220)
- Braelon Allen Touchdown (+500)
Najee Harris Touchdown (+140)
I'm surprised we can get this price on Najee Harris to find the end zone tonight, especially after his strongest performance of the season last week when he posted 106 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
The Jets can be had on the ground, allowing 4.3 yards per carry while also ranking 20th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA. That could set up Harris to have a big game tonight, especially considering how much Wilson likes to target his running backs in the passing game.
Garrett Wilson Touchdown (+220)
With Davante Adams in the lineup, he's favored amongst the Jets receivers to score a touchdown at +160, but I don't think that means Garrett Wilson is going to become invisible. Heading into this game, he leads the entire NFL in targets with 67, nine more than the next closest receiver.
If anything, the presence of Adams is going to open things up more for Wilson. I won't hesitate to bet on him to score his fourth touchdown of the season at north of 2-1 odds.
Braelon Allen Touchdown (+500)
The Jets have started to look to Braelon Allen as their short-yardage back this season. His power running game bodes well for goalline carries and while his snap count has done down the past two games, I think that means we can buy low on him as a dark horse to score at 5-1 odds.
