Jets vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can the Jets Bounce Back?)
Both the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans dropped their 2024 season opener, but they did it in very different ways.
Tennessee’s defense played terrific in Week 1, allowing fewer than 100 passing yards, but special teams miscues and a pick-six from Will Levis doomed the Titans on the road in Chicago.
The Jets, on the other hand, didn’t get what they needed from their defense against the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran scored on eight straight possessions on Monday Night Football in a double-digit win.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ playoff hopes could end up taking a big hit if they fall to 0-2, but luckily for them, they’re favored in this matchup.
Using the latest odds, let’s attempt to predict the final score – and who will cover – in this NFL Week 2 matchup.
Jets vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jets -3.5 (-110)
- Titans +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets: -175
- Titans: +145
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Oddsmakers are expecting a defensive-minded game with a total all the way down at 40.5, while the Jets need to win by more than a field goal to cover the spread.
After watching the Titans defense shut down the Bears in Week 1, they could be frisky in Week 2.
Jets vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
How much trust do we have in Aaron Rodgers and this Jets offense?
Outside of a garbage time touchdown when Tyrod Taylor was at quarterback the Jets only had two scoring drives when Monday’s game was actually a contest, which is slightly concerning entering Week 2.
Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is taking the UNDER in this game, and he explained his support for the Tennessee defense in his Road to 272 bets:
Despite losing the bet on the Titans last week, my belief that their defense was going to be good this season was supported by their Week 1 performance. The Titans kept the Bears' offense to 2.8 yards per play, the fewest in the NFL in the opening week. Meanwhile, Will Levis proved their offense is still going to be tough to watch in 2024.
A similar notion could be said about the Jets. We know their defense is going to be great, but their offense didn't do enough against the 49ers on Monday night to make me think Aaron Rodgers is going to turn this team into an elite offensive unit.
I have to agree that the Jets offense may just end up being middling at best, and even if it does turn things around, I don’t see it happening in Week 2.
The Titans can cover in a low-scoring matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 17, Titans 16
