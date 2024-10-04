Jets vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Value on Allen Lazard)
The first international game of the 2024 NFL season features Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets facing one of their former quarterbacks – Sam Darnold – and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Rodgers didn’t do anytime touchdown scorer bettors any favors in Week 4, as he and the Jets offense failed to score a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in a 10-9 loss.
Meanwhile, Darnold leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (11) through the first four weeks of the season and has Minnesota as the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the league.
New York’s secondary will be a tough test for the former No. 3 overall pick, but it’s not going to stop yours truly from betting on some players to hit pay dirt in London.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jets vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Jones Anytime TD (-105)
- Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+320)
- Mike Williams Anytime TD (+450)
Aaron Jones Anytime TD (-105)
Let’s start with the Vikings side of things on Sunday.
The Jets have allowed just two passing touchdowns all season, and while Justin Jefferson has found the end zone in every matchup in 2024, I’m not sold on him doing so against Sauce Gardner – especially at +100 odds.
Instead, I’ll look to veteran running back Aaron Jones, who had a massive showing in Week 4, carrying the ball 22 times for 93 yards while adding four catches for 46 yards. Jones didn’t find the end zone, but he has done so in two of his four games in 2024.
New York is allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season, so this defense can be exploited on the ground. Don’t be shocked if Jones, who played a season-high 82 percent of the snaps in Week
4, hits paydirt on Sunday.
Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+320)
I’m targeting the Jets passing game on Sunday, starting with No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard.
Aaron Rodgers has found his former Green Bay Packers teammate for three scores in four games this season, and Lazard has 24 targets across four games.
No team in the NFL has allowed more passing yards than the Vikings (1,097) through the first four weeks, and that should set up well for Lazard to see a ton of targets.
Even though Garrett Wilson is the No. 1 receiver in this offense, Lazard has seen plenty of red zone targets (five targets, three catches, and two scores in the red zone this season) and should not be down as far as +320 to score.
Mike Williams Anytime TD (+450)
I’m buying Mike Williams’ role in the Jets offense after he played 58 percent of the snaps and saw a season-high five targets – making four catches for 67 yards – in Week 4 against a tough Denver Broncos defense.
Williams is coming off a season-ending injury, so it’s clear that New York wants to ease him in, but he’s a downfield threat and an elite red zone target because of his size.
While Rodgers has only looked Williams’ way once in the red zone this season, that could change against a Minnesota defense that allowed four passing touchdowns to Jordan Love in Week 4.
