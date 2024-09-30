Jets vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The first of three NFL games set to take place in London, England this season will be the Week 4 showdown between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. It marks the first of the next three weeks where a London game will take place.
The Vikings have been the most surprising team in the NFL this season. They have got off to a perfect 4-0 starts with wins against the 49ers, Texans, and Packers. What more could you want as a Vikings fans?
They have another tough test infront of them in Week 5 when they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets who are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Broncos. This game will mean something extra for the Viking quarterback, Sam Darnold, who will be facing the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2018.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Jets vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +2.5 (-105)
- Vikings -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets +128
- Vikings -152
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Jets vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Jets record: 2-2
- Vikings record: 4-0
Jets vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- Jets are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC opponents
- Jets are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October
- Vikings are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
- Vikings are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games played in October
Jets vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable
- Aaron Rodgers, QB - Questionable
- C.J. Mosley, LB - Questionable
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - IR
Vikings Injury Report
- Ivan Pace Jr., LB - Questionable
- T.J. Hockenson, TE - PUP-R
- Dalton Risner, G - IR-R
- Nick Muse, TE - IR
- Jordan Kunaszyk, LB - IR
Jets vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers: Last week's 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos was the exact type of loss the Jets had expected to be able to avoid when they acquired Aaron Rodgers. He's not having a bad season by any means, but they need him to step up and be a leader on a team that desperately needs some leadership moving forward.
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones: The Vikings have to love what they're getting from their new running back, Aaron Jones, who is averaging 5.0 yards per carry on the season while also being second on the team in receiving yards with 143. He has added a great dynamic to the offense which keeps opposing defenses on their heals.
Jets vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take the points with the Jets in this London showdown. New York's defense could prove to be an issue for Sam Darnold. To start, the Jets' defense is second in the NFL in sack percentage, taking down the opposing quarterback on 11.48% of their dropbacks. That's bad news for Darnold, who has been sacked on 9.4% of his dropbacks, the sixth most amongst all quarterbacks.
On top of that, the Jets' defense is third in the NFL in opponent yards per play and second in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing just 4.7 yards per throw. The Vikings would be smart to rely on Aaron Jones and their run game in this international affair.
The Jets' offense still leaves a lot to be desired, but Rodgers should only get better as the season goes on and he knocks the rust off from missing the entire 2023 season.
I wouldn't say the Jets should be favored in this game, but on a neutral field I'll take the points with the underdogs.
Pick: Jets +2.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!