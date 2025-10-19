Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Vikings)
The Minnesota Vikings will have veteran Carson Wentz under center once again in Week 7, as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not expected to start and will operate at the emergency third quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCarthy has not played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury. but he did return to practice on a limited basis this week. Wentz, who started his NFL career with the Eagles, will make his fourth start in a row for Minnesota.
Wentz has been good enough this season for the Vikings, completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 759 yards, five scores and two picks in three games. The odds for this game have shifted throughout the week, moving from Vikings +2.5 to Vikings +1.5 at DraftKings.
Even with McCarthy out, oddsmakers are buying Minnesota's chances of pulling off an upset win.
McCarthy has thrown for just 301 yards in two games while completing a pedestrian 58.5 percent of his passes. He did lead a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but the second-year quarterback has certainly had some growing pains in 2025 after missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury.
The Vikings are 3-2 in the 2025 season, and they've won two of the three games that Wentz has started. Coming out of a bye week, Minnesota will look to pull off an upset win -- at home -- against a Philadelphia team that has lost in back-to-back games.
