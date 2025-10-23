Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Chargers)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will not play on Thursday night.
McCarthy is recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Kevin O'Connell has already named veteran Carson Wentz the starter for this matchup with the Chargers.
Wentz has appeared in four games this season, leading the Vikings to a 2-2 record while throwing for 1,072 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
McCarthy's injury has been a puzzling one, and the second-year signal caller has not been able to get himself to full health to return just yet. He'll likely be the team's emergency third quarterback on Thursday.
Wentz hasn't been fully healthy himself, popping up on the injury report with a shoulder injury this season. Still, he logged a full practice on Wednesday and does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's matchup.
With Wentz starting, the odds in this game have shifted slightly in the Chargers' favor at DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles opened as s 3-point favorite at home, but it is now a 3.5-point favorite in the odds on Thursday morning.
For now, it's unclear when McCarthy will be fully healthy and ready to play for Minnesota. He missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, and he struggled in the first two weeks of the 2025 season, completing just 58.5 percent of his passes for 301 yards, two scores and three picks.
His next chance to play will be in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
