Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Steelers)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to miss his second straight game in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
McCarthy (ankle) has been ruled out for the team’s matchup in Dublin on Sunday morning, and it’s unclear when the second-year quarterback will return to action.
With McCarthy out, Carson Wentz is set to make his second start of the season for Minnesota. The Vikings rolled in Week 3 with Wentz under center thanks to a dominant defensive showing, and they’re favored in this neutral site game against the Steelers.
McCarthy struggled a bit in his first two starts of 2025, so it’s possible that the Vikings aren’t in a rush to get him back – especially if he’s not 100 percent healthy.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for Wentz for this Week 4 matchup.
Best Minnesota Vikings Prop Bet With J.J. McCarthy Out
Carson Wentz UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-116)
If you’re going to bet on a Minnesota quarterback, Wentz may be a fade candidate in this Week 4 game based on the scheme the Vikings have run in 2025.
Wentz only needed to throw the ball 20 times in the Vikings’ blowout win in Week 3, and this follows an interesting trend for the Minnesota offense this season.
McCarthy only attempted 20 and 21 passes in the first two weeks of the season, even though the Vikings were behind early in both matchups.
So, I don’t see Wentz getting a chance to air it out, especially with how effective Jordan Mason has been on the ground this season. Kevin O’Connell may look to take a conservative approach once again in Week 4.
