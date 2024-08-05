Joe Burrow MVP Odds (Bengals Quarterback Viewed as Top Contender for First MVP)
Joe Burrow has revitalized the Cincinnati Bengals organization, taking the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Games against the Chiefs as well as one Super Bowl in 2022 and 2023.
However, last season was a lost year for Burrow and the Bengals as the quarterback dealt with a training camp calf injury and later on a season-ending elbow ailment. Ahead of the 2024 season, Burrow is healthy and the Bengals have a schedule that has the team bullish in a Super Bowl run.
If Cincinnati can return to a high level of play behind the arm of Burrow, MVP consideration is sure to follow.
Oddsmakers are wise to it, listing Burrow tied for the third highest odds for NFL MVP.
Joe Burrow MVP Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Joe Burrow to Win NFL MVP +1000
Burrow is +1000 to win his first NFL MVP, tied with C.J. Stroud for the third shortest odds to win it. Burrow’s implied probability of winning the award is 9.09%, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. If you were to bet $100 on him to achieve the feat, you'd win a profit of $1000 if Burrow is named the MVP.
Excitement Around Bengals Evident in MVP Betting Odds
There is plenty of hype around Cincinnati, who will benefit from a fourth-place schedule this season after the team’s postseason chances all but evaporated when Burrow suffered an elbow injury in Week 11 against the Ravens.
However, Burrow is fully healthy ahead of this season and is a full participant in training camp. Much of the core from the Bengals Super Bowl roster is still in place, including wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that have created elite offenses in healthy Burrow seasons.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.