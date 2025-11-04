Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Bulls)
The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid back in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, as he's off the team's injury report after sitting out Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
In addition to Embiid returning to the lineup, Philadelphia is expected to get Jared McCain (thumb, probable) back in action for the first time in the 2025-26 season.
This is great news for the Sixers, who are 5-1 so far this season even though Embiid has been on a minutes limit and missed two of the squad's first six games.
Overall, Embiid is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Tuesday night.
Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
After struggling a bit in the 76ers' season opener, Embiid has found a way to score 20 or more points in each of his last three appearances. He's still on a minutes restriction, playing 25 or fewer minutes in every game, but he's put up 20, 25 and 20 points in his last three matchups.
Now, he takes on a Chicago team that ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game this season. Embiid should be able to win his matchup with Nikola Vucevic, and the 76ers will likely get him involved early on in this one.
The former league MVP has at least 11 shot attempts in each of his last three games despite his minutes limit.
