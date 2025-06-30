Johannus Monday vs. Tommy Paul Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 1 (Paul Favored)
Round 1 action continues at Wimbledon on Tuesday morning, as American Tommy Paul takes on Johannus Monday in the first ever meeting between the two players.
In fact, this is Monday’s first ever appearance at Wimbledon as a singles player (he did play in doubles once), and he enters this tournament as the No. 224 ranked player in the world.
As a result, oddsmakers have set Paul – the No. 13 player in the world – as a massive favorite to advance to the second round for the fourth straight year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Here’s a breakdown of this match, including the latest odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for who will advance to the second round.
Johannus Monday vs. Tommy Paul Odds
Moneyline
- Johannus Monday: +1200
- Tommy Paul: -2000
Total Games
- 32.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Johannus Monday vs. Tommy Paul How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Johannus Monday: How They’ve Fared at Wimbledon
This will be Monday’s first appearance at Wimbledon in singles play, although he did make the second round in doubles play in the 2023 season.
The 23-year-old is ranked No. 224 in the world entering his matchup with Paul in Round 1.
Tommy Paul: How They’ve Fared at Wimbledon
Paul has a decent amount of experience at Wimbledon, making the fourth round in 2022, the third in 2023 and the quarterfinals in 2024. He also made the second round in doubles back in 2022.
The No. 13 player in the world, Paul is looking to build on a strong showing at Roland Garros, where he made the quarterfinals for the first time in his career.
Johannus Monday vs. Tommy Paul: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds with Paul as a -2000 favorite, he has an implied probability of 95.24 percent to reach the second round.
This is a tough matchup for Monday in the first round, especially since Paul is in the midst of an impressive year, going 25-10 so far in 2025. There’s no doubt that oddsmakers expect him to win this match, and bettors would be foolish to bet against him with Monday making his first singles appearance at Wimbledon of his career.
However, I think the real value is taking the UNDER in the number of games in this match.
Paul needed less than five sets in two of his four victories at the French Open, and he only went the distance one time in four matches that he won at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Given the inexperience of Monday, I think Paul will build on his strong showing at Wimbledon last year and win this match in less than 33 games.
Pick: Paul to win (-2000), UNDER 32.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)
