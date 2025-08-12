Jordan Love Injury Doesn’t Impact Packers Futures Betting Odds
The Green Bay Packers dropped the first major QB injury news of the preseason, revealing Jordan Love needed a “little procedure” on his left thumb, which he injured in Green Bay’s first preseason game against the Jets.
The belief is the injury won’t impact Love’s availability for the regular season and the betting odds back it up.
The Packers open the season at home against the Detroit Lions and are 1.5-point favorites and -116 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s the same spread they opened up as. If Love was in clear danger of missing time, that line would flip to the Lions being favored.
The Packers also remain outright favorites to make the playoffs this season. They’re currently -120 to make the playoffs at FanDuel, the same number they opened at.
Love’s injury is to his non-throwing hand. He tore a ligament in his left thumb after hitting it on a helmet while taking a sack against the Jets in preseason Week 1.
While the injury could be concerning to Packers fans, the odds suggest this isn’t an issue. The Packers are also betting favorites on the spread and moneyline against the Lions in Week 1 at DraftKings, BetMGM and Bet365. All those books would move their odds quickly if they felt Love was in danger of missing time.
So far this preseason, Anthony Richardson was the other quarterback to suffer a scary moment when he took an unblocked sack in the Colts opening preseason game, leading to a dislocated pinkie. He’s fine and still battling Daniel Jones for the starting spot.
The Packers are currently +2000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, among the second wave of NFC teams on that oddsboard. The Philadelphia Eagles (+700) and Lions (+1000) are the favorites in the NFC.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.