Josh Allen MVP Odds Make Massive Leap in Standings After Week 1 Win vs. Cardinals
The Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals matched up in what turned out to be one of the better games in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
The Bills looked like the same ol' Bills, almost letting the game slip from their grasp before figuring out they had Josh Allen at quarterback, who decided to take over the game and drag the Bills to victory. With Allen having one of the better quarterback performances in the opening week, his odds to win NFL MVP have improved.
Let's take a look.
Josh Allen MVP Odds
Odds below via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Allen MVP Odds Before Week 1: +800
- Josh Allen MVP Odds After Week 1: +550
Josh Allen Second on MVP Odds List
Allen's MVP odds have improved from +800 to +550 after his Week 1 performance. If you translate those odds to implied probability, his chances of being named MVP have increased from 11.11% to 15.38%. If you were to bet $100 on him at his current odds, a bettor would win a $550 profit if he's able to achieve the feat.
Allen completed 18-of-23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards on two attempts for two rushing touchdowns. He's now behind only Patrick Mahomes (+350) to win the award.
For the past number of years, Allen has been a preseason contender to win MVP and he has been in the mix three times. He has finished in the top five in MVP voting on three separate occasions, including 2020 when he was the runner-up to Aaron Rodgers. Now, he's in a unique situation where he's surrounded by young weapons with no clear No. 1 receiver to rely on.
If the Bills are able to win the AFC East and Allen has several performances that mimic his Week 1 metrics, there's no doubt he's going to be in the conversation to win the award for the first time in his career.
We'll see him and the Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo is set as a 2.5-point underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
