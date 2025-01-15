Josh Allen's Stats vs. Ravens Make Him a Nightmare for Bills Bettors in Divisional Round
There's no question which divisional round match is going to be the game of the week. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have been two of the best teams the NFL has to offer this season and now they'll face off on Sunday night with an AFC Championship berth on the line.
The Bills opened as 1.5-point favorites but the line quickly shifted to Ravens -1.5 at DraftKings. Even with the shift in odds, this game is virtually a coin flip so we need to look at every angle possible to figure out which side we should bet on.
One of the most damning arguments against betting on the Bills is Josh Allen's history against the Ravens. Jim Harbaugh's defense has shut him down every time the Ravens have faced the Buffalo quarterback.
Josh Allen History vs. Ravens
Allen has taken on the Ravens four times in his career and he has struggled against Baltimore more than any other team in the NFL. Here are some of his key stats against them:
- Completion%: 48.74%
- Touchdowns: 2
- Interceptions: 1
- QB Rating: 66.3
- Sacks taken: 13
- Yards per game: 153.3
- Rushing yards per game: 31.5
Those numbers are less than impressive and he could be in for another tough performance on Sunday night considering how strong the Ravens have played on the defensive side of the football in the second half of the season.
Since Week 10, the Ravens lead the league in opponent Dropback EPA and rank second in opponent Dropback Success rate. If that leads to Allen struggling against the Ravens for the fifth time in his career, it'll be the Ravens who advance to the AFC Championship.
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.