Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes Playoff History: Stats, Betting Trends, Insight to Bet AFC Championship Game
The latest chapter in this generation's version of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady is set to take place this Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the AFC Championship with a berth in Super Bowl 59 on the line.
Allen and the Bills are 4-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season, but the defending champs are 3-0 when these teams face each other in the playoffs. Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then we'll dive a bit deeper into this head-to-head matchup.
Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills +1.5 (-105)
- Chiefs -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills +105
- Chiefs -125
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Allen vs. Mahomes Playoff Head-to-Head Stats
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Record
0-3
3-0
Completion%
65.32%
75.24%
Pass Yards per Attempt
6.47
8.74
Pass Yards per Game
267.33
306
TD Passes
7
8
Interceptions
1
0
QB Rating
98.9
126.6
Rush Yards
228
93
Rushing TDs
2
1
When looking at the postseason numbers when these two quarterbacks face off, it's clear to see why the Chiefs are 3-0. Allen has put up some solid numbers, but Mahomes becomes other-worldly when he faces the Bills in the postseason, averaging over 300 yards per game, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and completing over 75% of passes for a QB rating of 126.6.
Those numbers should make Bills fans nervous ahead of Sunday's game. Buffalo has struggled defensively in the second half of the season and allowed the Ravens to move the ball at a rate of 7.3 yards per play in the divisional round but were able to squeak out a win thanks to Baltimore turning the ball over three times.
Don't expect the Chiefs to turn the ball over in a big game this weekend. Instead, the Bills are going to have to find a way to slow down Mahomes if they want any chance of advancing to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.