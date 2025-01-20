SI

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes Playoff History: Stats, Betting Trends, Insight to Bet AFC Championship Game

Iain MacMillan

The Bills and Chiefs are once again set to face each other in the NFL Playoffs.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The latest chapter in this generation's version of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady is set to take place this Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the AFC Championship with a berth in Super Bowl 59 on the line.

Allen and the Bills are 4-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season, but the defending champs are 3-0 when these teams face each other in the playoffs. Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then we'll dive a bit deeper into this head-to-head matchup.

Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Bills +1.5 (-105)
  • Chiefs -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Bills +105
  • Chiefs -125

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Allen vs. Mahomes Playoff Head-to-Head Stats

Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes

Record

0-3

3-0

Completion%

65.32%

75.24%

Pass Yards per Attempt

6.47

8.74

Pass Yards per Game

267.33

306

TD Passes

7

8

Interceptions

1

0

QB Rating

98.9

126.6

Rush Yards

228

93

Rushing TDs

2

1

When looking at the postseason numbers when these two quarterbacks face off, it's clear to see why the Chiefs are 3-0. Allen has put up some solid numbers, but Mahomes becomes other-worldly when he faces the Bills in the postseason, averaging over 300 yards per game, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and completing over 75% of passes for a QB rating of 126.6.

Those numbers should make Bills fans nervous ahead of Sunday's game. Buffalo has struggled defensively in the second half of the season and allowed the Ravens to move the ball at a rate of 7.3 yards per play in the divisional round but were able to squeak out a win thanks to Baltimore turning the ball over three times.

Don't expect the Chiefs to turn the ball over in a big game this weekend. Instead, the Bills are going to have to find a way to slow down Mahomes if they want any chance of advancing to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

